Suspicious death Invercargill – rnzngin Fifth Estate

June 8, 2017

Headline: Suspicious death Invercargill

Thursday, 8 June 2017 – 11:33am

Invercargill Police are investigating a suspicious death from overnight.

Emergency services staff were called to reports of a serious assault in the area of Surrey Park Stadium after 11pm last night. The  victim of the assault has since died.

Police inquiries into the incident are ongoing.

Anyone with information in regards to the incident is asked to contact Invercargill Police on 03 211 0400. Information can also be shared anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Media please note: In update in relation to this matter is not anticipated before 5.30pm this evening.

