Serious crash Totara Park, Upper Hutt – rnzngin Fifth Estate

Headline: Serious crash Totara Park, Upper Hutt

Police are in attendance at a serious crash on SH2 at Totara Park, Upper Hutt.

Motorists are advised to expect significant delays as a result of the crash. The northbound lanes at Totara Park bridge are currently closed.

The crash occured shortly after 7am at the Totara Park intersection and involved a pedestrian being hit by a car. Two trucks have also crashed at the same location.

The pedestrian has suffered critical injuries.

The Serious Crash Unit has been advised.

