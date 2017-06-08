Serious crash Totara Park, Upper Hutt – rnzngin Fifth Estate

Loading…
Thursday, 8 June 2017 – 7:30am

Police are in attendance at a serious crash on SH2 at Totara Park, Upper Hutt. 

Motorists are advised to expect significant delays as a result of the crash. The northbound lanes at Totara Park bridge are currently closed. 

The crash occured shortly after 7am at the Totara Park intersection and involved a pedestrian being hit by a car. Two trucks have also crashed at the same location. 

The pedestrian has suffered critical injuries. 

The Serious Crash Unit has been advised.

