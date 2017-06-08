Serious crash Totara Park, Upper Hutt – rnzngin Fifth Estate

MIL OSI – Source: New Zealand Police – Release/Statement
Headline: Serious crash Totara Park, Upper Hutt
Thursday, 8 June 2017 – 7:30am
Police are in attendance at a serious crash on SH2 at Totara Park, Upper Hutt.
Motorists are advised to expect significant delays as a result of the crash. The northbound lanes at Totara Park bridge are currently closed.
The crash occured shortly after 7am at the Totara Park intersection and involved a pedestrian being hit by a car. Two trucks have also crashed at the same location.
The pedestrian has suffered critical injuries.
The Serious Crash Unit has been advised.
