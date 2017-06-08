Incident in Richmond, Tasman – update – rnzngin Fifth Estate

MIL OSI – Source: New Zealand Police – Release/Statement

Police are currently attending an incident in the suburb of Hope, near Richmond, Nelson.

Armed Police have cordoned off an area looking for a man who is wanted in relation to threatening behaviour at a local business in Appleby, Richmond earlier this morning.

The public is asked to avoid the area while police are searching for him. The male is described as in his 30s, medium to solid build, approximately 6 foot tall and has many tattoos.

Nelson Police are asking members of the public to avoid the Bateup, Paton, Hart and Collins Road areas of Richmond as they search properties.

Residents are asked to stay indoors and report anyone fitting the description of the wanted man.

Anyone who sees a man acting suspiciously in the wider Richmond area should call Police immediately on 111.

