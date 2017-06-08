MIL OSI – Source: New Zealand Government – Release/Statement

Headline: Green light for up to 71 new homes in Hamilton

The $7 million redevelopment of Jebson Place means warmer and safer houses for the Hamilton community, Social Housing Minister Amy Adams announced today.

Work will begin later this year to build up to 71 brand new homes at the Jebson Place site in Hamilton East.

Housing New Zealand will invest around $7 million to build and retain at least 26 new homes as social housing, with the remaining 45 houses being developed by Waikato-Tainui.

“The majority of these new social housing homes will be one- and two-bedroom houses. These are the exactly the kind of homes needed to respond to Hamilton’s social housing demand, which is mostly from smaller families and adults without children,” Ms Adams says.

“The Jebson Place project is a partnership between Housing New Zealand and Waikato-Tainui. Close collaboration between Government and iwi means we can get the best outcome for the Hamilton community.”

The Jebson Place cul-de-sac will be closed and a new road will be established between Cassidy Street and Dey Street.

“All the new homes will be attractive and modern, and the mix of social and private housing will help create a healthy and vibrant community. A number of shared open spaces will also be created for the community to enjoy.

“Throughout the regions, Housing New Zealand are taking old, rundown stock and building warmer and safer houses for New Zealanders to live in.

“The 26 new social housing homes at Jebson Place are on top of the 43 houses being built as part of Housing New Zealand’s Hamilton in-fill programme, announced last month.”

Infrastructure and site works for the new homes are expected to commence later this year, and the first homes could be completed by early 2019.

Each week the Government spends more than $2.2 million on supporting 38,000 people in the wider Waikato region. Nationally, the Government will spend $2.3 billion to support more than 310,000 households with their housing costs this year.

