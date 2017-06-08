Genetically modified petunias – rnzngin Fifth Estate

MIL OSI –

Source: Ministry for Primary Industries – Press Release/Statement:

Headline: Genetically modified petunias

MPI is taking action after an overseas recall on unauthorised genetically modified (GM) petunias. Find out about what we’re doing in New Zealand.

Seeds sent for testing

Several varieties of GM petunias have been reported in Europe, USA, and Australia, and are being recalled by regulatory authorities in those countries.

The Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI) has identified potentially affected seeds from one importer in New Zealand. We sent the seeds for testing to an MPI-approved laboratory overseas.

Results from the tests are yet to come back but we feel there are sufficient parallels with what’s going on elsewhere in the world for us to take pre-emptive action.

Strict controls in place for GM organisms

The biosecurity risk from these seeds is negligible and there is no risk to people or the environment. However, New Zealand has strict controls around genetically modified organisms (new organism). It is illegal to import, develop, field test, or release a genetically modified organism without approval.

Approval is required from the Environmental Protection Authority (EPA) under the Hazardous Substances and New Organisms (HSNO) Act 1996. MPI is an enforcement agency for new organisms.

What we’re doing

We will be instituting new actions at the border. MPI is amending the seed and nursery stock Import Health Standard. Before being allowed to enter New Zealand all Petunia species imported as plants for planting or seeds for sowing will require a GMO certificate stating they have been tested and are GM free.

MPI is working with industry to trace and destroy all seed stock and unsold plants in New Zealand.

We have made it clear to businesses holding the suspected GM petunia varieties that they must not be sold. While these plants and seeds do not present a risk, they do not have regulatory approval. This means it is an offence to knowingly plant or otherwise propagate them. Any existing stock will be destroyed

This is a global situation. Many other countries are dealing with the same issue and MPI is working closely with our overseas counterparts.

Affected varieties

The varieties identified as GM and are known to have been imported into New Zealand are marketed under the names:

African Sunset (an orange flowered variety)

Trilogy Red (also known as Diva Red)

Trilogy Deep Purple (also known as Diva Deep Purple).

A number of other varieties around the world are also known to be GM – check the list.

List of confirmed GM petunia varieties found in other countries [PDF, 309 KB]

Advice for home gardeners

It is unlikely there are any plants in circulation and the risk of these plants becoming established is negligible. Petunias are often grown as annuals, so they complete their life cycle in one year. They also do not set seed efficiently, so their ability to grow in the wild, shed seeds, and spread is negligible.

If you may have bought any of the petunia varieties, you should:

remove the plants from your garden

dispose of them in your domestic or household rubbish.

Any seed or unplanted seedlings can be disposed of the same way. MPI recommends you don’t dispose of plant material or seeds in compost or green waste.

Resources

Who to contact

If you have questions about the information on this page, email info@mpi.govt.nz

Last reviewed: 08 Jun 2017 | Has this been useful? Give us your feedback

– –

© Multimedia Investments Ltd Terms of Use/Disclaimer.