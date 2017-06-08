MIL OSI –

Headline: Feedback sought on proposal to close quake-affected shell-fisheries in Kaikōura and Cape Campbell region

The Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI) is looking for public feedback on its proposal for a longer-term closure under Section 11 of the Fisheries Act of the earthquake-affected fisheries in the Kaikōura and Cape Campbell region. The proposed closure of this area only applies to shellfish (excluding rock lobster and scampi) and seaweeds.

MPI’s proposed Section 11 closure would replace the existing emergency closure in the earthquake-affected area.

The Ministry’s Manager of Inshore Fisheries, Steve Halley, said the November 2016 earthquakes have had a significant negative impact on the Kaikōura and Cape Campbell marine environment, and the people connected to it.

“The fishery is important to tangata whenua, recreational fishers and commercial fishers. It’s important that we hear from everyone who cares about this fishery to help guide future decisions and recommendations,” said Mr. Halley.

“MPI is proposing action to help the fisheries and marine habitats recover, while at the same time consulting with the local community to ensure that its actions contribute to the long-term sustainability of the fishery, and to the social, economic, and cultural well-being of the people of this region,” Mr. Halley said.

MPI has worked with tangata whenua, recreational and commercial fishers to develop these proposals and will continue to work with the fishing community to develop long-term management options for the fishery.

The temporary closure is proposed to remain in effect until research and monitoring indicates that sufficient recovery has occurred for a partial or full opening of the area.

The consultation will close on 7 July at 5pm.

