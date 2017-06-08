MIL OSI – Source: New Zealand Government Office of Ethnic Affairs – Release/Statement

Headline: EPIC NZ Speaker – Pier Smulders

Pier Smulders

Business Development Director New Zealand

Alibaba Group

Pier Smulders is Business Development Director New Zealand at Alibaba. As part of the International Business Team, he works across Alibaba Group’s e-commerce ecosystem. His specific role is focused on building the business in New Zealand.

Previously he was Chief Executive of Christchurch-based Star Media, a diversified New Zealand media group involved in regional newspapers; local and national magazines; regional television broadcasting and the production of major events.

Pier is a Dutch and New Zealand national who grew up in Asia and Europe and moved to New Zealand in 2004 after working in various roles in Asia, Europe and the USA. He holds a BA from Brown University and an MBA from Harvard Business School.

© Multimedia Investments Ltd Terms of Use/Disclaimer.