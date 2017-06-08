MIL OSI – Source: New Zealand Government – Release/Statement

Headline: Drink driving charges halved since 2009

Drink driving charges have halved since 2009, says Justice Minister Amy Adams.

Latest drink driving offence figures show the number of people charged in 2016 was 16,304 compared to 31,933 in 2009.

“Almost 16,000 fewer people were charged with drink driving offences in 2016 compared to 2009. That’s a 49 per cent decrease in seven years, reflecting a better understanding by New Zealanders of the dangers of drink driving,” says Ms Adams.

“It is particularly encouraging to see fewer young people being charged with and convicted of drink driving. Since 2009, the number of convictions among people under 25 has dropped 60 per cent to 5236 in 2016.

“This Government has had a strong focus on reducing drink driving, starting with the Alcohol Reform Bill which saw the biggest changes to alcohol laws in 30 years. The changes included ensuring bars close earlier, limiting alcohol promotions and requiring minors to have a parent’s express consent to drink.”

The Government has also introduced zero alcohol limits for repeat offenders and drivers aged under 20 and run ongoing public awareness campaigns. It has also made alcohol interlocks mandatory for repeat offenders – research shows interlocks reduce the reoffending rate by about 60 per cent.

“We have seen a drop in the number of people facing drink driving charges every year since 2009, but there is still more to do. Alcohol is still a major factor in fatal car crashes – research shows that at 250 micrograms per litre of breath, the current legal limit for drivers aged 20 and older, you’re still twice as likely to have a crash as a driver with zero blood alcohol.

“Fewer drink driving offences mean safer streets, so we want to ensure that everyone is making the right decisions before getting behind the wheel.”

Number of people charged with and convicted of drink driving offences

2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 Charges 31,933 29,534 28,010 25,434 23,479 19,634 16,673 16,304 Convictions 30,330 28,164 26,965 24,367 22,558 18,867 16,061 15,750

Age distribution of people convicted of drink driving

2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 19 years and under 6617 5709 4964 3554 2884 2164 1967 1888 20-24 6398 6159 6092 5647 5045 4021 3336 3348 25-29 4128 3878 3887 3698 3740 3162 2797 2801 30-34 2956 2671 2679 2573 2521 2089 1885 1887 35-39 2751 2583 2384 2218 1988 1709 1443 1360 40-44 2466 2307 2271 2088 1963 1720 1352 1265 45-49 2023 1931 1815 1745 1637 1505 1184 1061 50-54 1331 1328 1228 1247 1210 1077 903 918 55-59 824 835 799 779 770 663 605 556 60-64 516 413 480 462 420 406 325 340 65 years and over 307 341 356 346 376 344 255 320 Unknown 13 9 10 10 4 7 9 6 Total 30330 28164 26965 24367 22558 18867 16061 15750

