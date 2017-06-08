District allocation of additional Police resources announced – rnzngin Fifth Estate

MIL OSI – Source: New Zealand Police – Release/Statement
Headline: District allocation of additional Police resources announced
Thursday, 8 June 2017 – 2:13pm
Commissioner Mike Bush today confirmed how the first tranche of new constabulary staff will be allocated throughout New Zealand during the next 12 months as part of the Government’s four-year, $388 million Safer Communities Package.
From 1 July 2017, 178 staff will be allocated to the 12 Districts; 31 to the Royal New Zealand Police College (RNZPC) to support increased recruitment efforts; and 11 new staff will be deployed to focus on national and international organised crime.
Nationally, Police will see an increase of 880 sworn and 245 non-sworn staff over four years. Sworn staff will be recruited during the next four years from July 2017, with approximately 220 new additional recruits added per year.
|Location
|Year One (2017/18) constabulary allocation
|Northland
|20
|Tamaki Makaurau (Waitemata, Auckland City and Counties Manukau districts
|56
|Waikato
|24
|Bay of Plenty
|15
|Eastern
|19
|Central
|14
|Wellington
|10
|Tasman
|5
|Canterbury
|10
|Southern
|4
|Organised Crime
|11
|RNZPC
|31
|TOTAL
|220
“Allocations have been agreed with District Commanders, taking into account projected population growth, changing crime patterns and areas of increasing demand,” says Commissioner Bush.
“These additional officers will be used to target and catch offenders, prevent harm and victimisation and provide a more responsive Police service to the community.”
Further detail about each Police district’s staff allocation are in the links below:
Tamaki Makaurau (Waitemata, Auckland City and Counties Manukau districts)
In April this year, Commissioner Bush outlined how all regions of New Zealand would be boosted by additional Police staff and policing services (including 24/7 police presence in 20 regional areas; additional resources for rural policing; reducing family harm; and fighting organised crime).
