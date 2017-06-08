Crash on Cranford Street, Christchurch – UPDATE – rnzngin Fifth Estate

MIL OSI – Source: New Zealand Police – Release/Statement

Headline: Crash on Cranford Street, Christchurch – UPDATE

Police are continuing to investigate a crash on Cranford Street this morning at about 10.30am, where a truck and car collided.

The driver of the car, an elderly man, has since died in hospital.

The Police investigation will continue and the Serious Crash Units are off at the scene.

Police would like to thank motorists for their patience, while Cranford Street, near McFaddens Road in Redwood, is closed to traffic.

