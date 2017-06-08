MIL OSI – Source: New Zealand Government – Release/Statement

Headline: $5.2m for 28 new tourism infrastructure projects

Applicant Co-funding

Ashburton District Council $105,000 of funding for works to construct toilet facilities at Lake Camp. The new facilities will respond to the significant increase in visitor numbers around the Ashburton Lakes and help manage existing pressure, with the Council currently having to use portaloos during peak summer months.

Buller District Council $153,600 of funding for works to construct toilet facilities at Fox River. The facilities will increase the area’s capacity for growing numbers of visitors travelling along the SH 6 West Coast touring route.

Buller District Council $101,580 of funding for works to construct toilet facilities at North Beach, Westport. The facilities will support the growing number of visitors coming within the vicinity of North Beach, including freedom campers and users of the Kawatiri River Trail and other walking tracks.

Central Otago District Council $139,200 of funding for works to install rubbish compactors at eight sites around Lake Dunstan. The project will increase the Council’s ability to respond to growing visitor demand and ensure the surrounding area is kept rubbish free.

Central Otago District Council $178,800 of funding for works to upgrade the plumbing systems of two existing toilet facilities at Lake Dunstan (Weatherall Creek and Champagne Gully), and construct new toilet facilities in the Cromwell Mall. The plumbing upgrades will improve capacity at both sites, enhancing their ability to respond to increased visitor numbers, including freedom campers. The Cromwell Mall toilet facilities will help address strong visitor growth in the town.

Gisborne District Council $256,228 of funding for works to construct toilet facilities at four sites on the East Cape (Hicks Bay, Waipiro Bay, East Cape Lighthouse and Anaura Bay) to increase the area’s capacity for growing numbers of visitors.

Hastings District Council $380,000 of funding for works to construct additional parking, toilets and visitor facilities at Te Mata Peak. The additional facilities will increase the site’s capacity to respond to growing visitor demand.

Horizons Regional Council $105,880 of funding for works to construct toilet facilities in the Te Apiti-Manawatu Gorge to increase capacity for growing numbers of visitors attracted to the popular walking area.

Hurunui District Council $224,254 of funding for works to construct toilet facilities and a dump station for motorhome use on Mountain View Road in Culverden. The new facilities will help respond to the significant increase in visitor numbers to Culverden, particularly following the Kaikoura Earthquake, which saw the town being incorporated into the South Island inland touring route and portaloos being required to respond to increased demand.

Mackenzie District Council $100,000 of funding for works to construct toilet facilities at the Lake Pukaki lookout. The facilities will meet an immediate need with growing numbers of visitors to the site.

Mackenzie District Council $275,000 of funding for works to construct toilet facilities at The Pines Campground, next to Lake Pukaki lookout. The facilities will meet an immediate need with growing numbers of freedom campers to the site.

Mackenzie District Council $267,000 of funding for works to construct toilet facilities on Lakeside Drive, next to Lake Tekapo, and upgrade an existing effluent dump station in the township. Both facilities will meet an immediate need with growing numbers of visitors to the site.

Queenstown Lakes District Council $150,000 of funding for works to construct toilet facilities in Makaroa. The facilities will respond to the estimated 400,000 vehicles travelling through the township on SH 6 en route to Haast per year.

Rangitikei District Council $120,550 of funding for works to construct toilet facilities at three sites across Rangitikei district (Mangaweka Village, Papakai Park in Taihape and Bruce Park Reserve in Hunterville). The facilities will serve as rest stops for users travelling through the Rangitikei along SH 1.

Ruapehu District Council $622,500 of funding for works to construct toilet and parking facilities at the Carrot Park in Ohakune. The new facilities will help respond to significant growth in visitor numbers in Ohakune both over winter months and throughout the year (including those travelling to the Tongariro Crossing).

Ruapehu District Council $140,000 of funding for works to construct toilet facilities at the Tangiwai Memorial near Waioura. The new facilities are part of a larger programme of work being led by the Ministry for Culture and Heritage, Department of Internal Affairs and Department of Conservation, and will encourage visitors to stop at the site en route to Ohakune and the Desert Road.

Ruapehu District Council $140,000 of funding for works to construct toilet facilities in Ohura. The new facilities will support the steady growth of visitors travelling on the Forgotten World Highway, and also users of the Mountains to the Sea cycle trail travelling between National Park and Wanganui.

Ruapehu District Council $140,000 of funding for works to construct toilet facilities in Owhango. The new facilities will support the steady growth of visitors travelling between Taumarunui and the National Park on SH 4, and also users of the Mountains to the Sea cycle trail along the border of Tongariro National Park.

Thames Coromandel District Council $130,000 of funding for works to construct toilet facilities at the Park and Ride carpark in Hahei. The new facilities will support the Council’s wider visitor management strategy for responding to the significant growth in visitor numbers to Cathedral Cove.

Waitaki District Council $110,000 of funding for works to construct new toilet and shower facilities, and a wastewater disposal field at Dunback Domain Campground. The new facilities will replace the existing toilets, which are no longer able to meet demand for visitors travelling towards Central Otago, including freedom campers.

Waitaki District Council $113,000 of funding for works to construct new toilet and parking facilities in Duntroon. The parking facilities include a pick up/drop off area for tourism operators associated with the Alps 2 Ocean cycle trail, and will help to address the existing lack of an organised parking system in the township. The new toilet facilities will replace aged facilities that are unable to meet increased demand.

Westland District Council $463,068 of funding for works to construct toilet facilities on the main street in Franz Josef. The new facilities will replace the existing toilets, which are no longer able to meet demand for visitors travelling between the Fox and Franz Josef Glaciers.

Westland District Council $100,000 of funding for works to construct toilet facilities and upgrade parking at Dillman’s (Kapitea) Dam. The new facilities will help respond to significant growth in visitor numbers travelling past Dillman’s Dam (near Kumara) via Arthur’s Pass, and along the SH 6 West Coast touring route.

Westland District Council $204,435 of funding for works to construct toilet facilities and upgrade parking in Okarito. The new facilities will help respond to significant growth in visitor numbers travelling through the township along the SH 6 West Coast touring route.

Westland District Council $117,216 of funding for works to construct toilet facilities and upgrade parking in Bruce Bay. The new facilities will help respond to significant growth in visitor numbers travelling through the township along the SH 6 West Coast touring route between Fox Glacier and Haast.

Westland District Council $136,125 of funding for works to construct toilet facilities and upgrade parking in Fox Glacier. The new facilities will help respond to significant growth in visitor numbers travelling through the township along the SH 6 West Coast touring route between Fox Glacier and Haast.

Whakatane District Council $100,000 of funding for works to construct toilet facilities in Murupara, and upgrade existing toilet and carpark facilities at Eivers Park in Te Teko. The Te Teko facilities will benefit the increased number of visitors travelling between Rotorua and the Bay of Plenty, while the Murupara facilities will benefit visitors travelling to Te Urewera National Park.

Whangarei District Council $160,000 of funding for works to construct toilet facilities at the Abby Caves and Parihaka sites. The new facilities will support visitor growth at both sites, as well as the nearby Whangarei city centre.

Total $5,233,336

