Headline: $5.2m awarded for 28 tourism infrastructure projects

Regions around the country will be better placed to respond to growing visitor numbers, with 28 tourism infrastructure projects to receive a total of $5.2 million through the Regional Mid-sized Tourism Facilities Grant Fund.

The successful projects involve mainly toilet facilities, but also car parks and wastewater systems in regions around the country, such as Northland, East Cape, Mackenzie and Westland.

This is the second and final round of Regional Mid-sized Tourism Facilities Grant Fund, which was announced at Budget 2016 to provide co-funding for infrastructure used by visitors and locals, such as carparks, toilets, rubbish disposal and minor water management projects.

The fund supports the creation of new or enhanced facilities that help communities respond to tourism growth, with priority given to those areas facing funding constraints.

The Regional Mid-sized Tourism Facilities Grant Fund will be rolled into the new Tourism Infrastructure Fund of $100 million over four years, which will also support local communities facing pressure from growth and in need of assistance – areas with high visitor numbers but small ratepayer bases, for example.

The first round of the Tourism Infrastructure Fund will open in the second half of 2017. Councils or community organisations with council support are eligible to apply for co-funding for visitor-related infrastructure.

