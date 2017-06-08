MIL OSI – Source: Asia New Zealand Foundation – Press Release/Statement

Headline: 2017 Curators programme – Taiwan and Japan

Three New Zealand curators will be selected to visit leading art museums, galleries, and artist spaces in Taiwan and Japan over a two to three week period to build their professional networks and explore possible future collaborations and artistic exchanges.

Creative New Zealand, in partnership with Asia New Zealand Foundation, will support up to three curators to visit Taiwan and Japan in October 2017. The tour will include a visit to the Yokohama Triennial.

The Foundation will arrange formal programmes in each city in collaboration with contracted local arts experts. The programme will include studio and gallery visits, and event attendance.

Previous participants of the Curator’s Programme are eligible to apply. Those that have visited Taiwan and/or Japan on previous tours will need to provide information about specific projects they are interested in progressing. For previous participants, priority will be given to projects that demonstrate potential to develop outcomes for New Zealand artists in Asia.

The curators will be expected to share what they learned on their return to New Zealand. They will also be invited to support Creative New Zealand’s Te Manu Ka Tau International Visitors Programme. contributing to the selection of international visitors from Asia and, if applicable, hosting the visitor(s) at different points in their itinerary while in NZ.

Purpose

To assist curators to:

develop and share market knowledge of the contemporary art of Taiwan and Japan and its relevance for a New Zealand audience

contribute to the long-term development of international opportunities and audiences for New Zealand artists in Asia

increase awareness of cultural and artistic practice in Asia

explore opportunities for NZ artists to have work exhibited in Taiwan and Japan

explore opportunities for exchange and/or joint exhibitions/projects

develop their own curatorial practice and build professional networks.

Funding

We will offer each curator:

return economy class airfares

professional guides

accommodation

per diems

ground transport.

Programme participants may need to contribute an additional amount to cover all costs.

Eligibility

Applicants must:

be available to complete the tour and have no date restrictions – the tour will take place in October 2017. (Exact travel dates TBC)

be able to take leave from their place of employment for the duration of the tour as there is no capacity to keep up with work in New Zealand while on the tour

have a current passport, with six months’ validity from August 2017

be a New Zealand citizen or permanent resident.

Successful applicants will:

show a desire to work with artists from Asia, learn about Asian art and explore opportunities for collaboration

have support from their institutions, or, in the case of independent curators, an expression of interest from a gallery in a specific project area

demonstrate a track record in terms of knowledge of New Zealand arts and curatorial practice

demonstrate how the trip will impact on their professional development

be prepared to share information from the tour on their return to New Zealand

be prepared to participate in Creative New Zealand’s Te Manu Ka Tau International Visitors programme

undertake their own research and provide input into the itinerary prior to the tour.

How to apply

To apply, complete the application form and send it along with all relevant documentation and materials via dropbox to mturner@asianz.org.nz. Compiling all documents into one PDF is preferable

Applications must be received by 5pm, Friday 7 July, 2017. Late applications will not be accepted

Applications via Dropbox is preferred but if you need to send hard copies deliver them to:

Post:

Monica Turner

Asia New Zealand Foundation

PO Box 10144

Wellington 6143

Courier:

Monica Turner

Asia New Zealand Foundation

Level 16, Fujitsu Tower

141 The Terrace

Wellington

Enquiries

Monica Turner, Asia New Zealand Foundation

(04) 815 8439

mturner@asianz.org.nz

—

