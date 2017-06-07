MIL OSI –

Tinks Hooper is on a winning track to a bright future.

The Planet Sunshine Registered Nurse won the Director of Nursing – New Graduate Award at the 2017 Nurses and Midwives of Tairāwhiti (NAMOT) Achievement Awards. Sponsored by Director of Nursing Quality and Patient Safety Sonia Gamblen, the award recognises high achievement in the first year of practice.

Born, raised, trained and now working in her home region, Tinks says winning the award was humbling. “I didn’t have to leave home and there were nice small classrooms which suited my learning. When I was given a new grad placement at Hauora Tairāwhiti, I was beyond grateful to be able to work and give back to the community I grew up in.”

Tinks was surprised to receive a nomination, let alone win the award. “I was shocked but It was a pretty awesome feeling to be recognised for what you do day in day out.” Being able to help people in need is the driving force behind Tinks’ work as a nurse.

“And being able to support families to make healthy changes that improve the health of their whānau. “Seeing kids at their worst and helping them to return to health running and around the ward is pretty rewarding too.”

Tinks was nominated by fellow Planet Sunshine Registered Nurse Richelle Tarsau, for her outstanding level of nursing care, not hesitating in taking on complex high needs patients with support from senior nurses and accessing protocols to make sure she is doing her best.

“She also looks for any opportunities to expand her knowledge and skills,” says Richelle. “Tinks is always offering to help or do extra shifts to cover sickness – a very good team player. She is a hard worker and a great communicator, demonstrating a great sense of humour and budding leadership qualities.”

