Serious crash on West Coast – rnzngin Fifth Estate

Headline: Serious crash on West Coast

Emergency services are in attendance at a serious crash involving one vehicle on the Haast Highway at Karangarua.

It happened around 4:55pm at Mai Mai Creek bridge, between Hunts Beach Road and Hobson Creek Road.

The Serious Crash Unit has been advised.

There are no more details available at this time and these will be released when available.

