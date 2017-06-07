MIL OSI –

Source: New Zealand Police – Press Release/Statement:

Headline: Seeking Anthony Brett Clegg in Waikato or Bay of Plenty

Police are renewing an appeal to the public for sightings of Anthony Brett Clegg.

The 39-year-old has a Warrant To Arrest for unlawful possession of a firearm.

He is being sought by Police continuing to investigate the death of a man in Frankton, Hamilton that occurred on Tuesday 30 May.

Anthony Clegg should not be approached.

If you see him, please call 111.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

