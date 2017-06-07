MIL OSI – Source: Ministry for Primary Industries 2 – Release/Statement

Headline: Review of fisheries sustainability measures for 1 October 2017

Background

The Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI) is seeking feedback from tangata whenua and stakeholders on proposed changes to the sustainability measures and other management controls for selected fishstocks.

Consultation will run from 7 June 2017 until 7 July 2017.

What’s proposed?

Reviews of catch limits and other management controls for selected stocks are undertaken annually. This is consistent with the requirement that MPI ensure the sustainable utilisation of fisheries resources.

The proposals for each stock were assessed in the context of the relevant statutory requirements and the best available information, including (where relevant) the latest scientific information on the status of the stocks, and tangata whenua and stakeholder input.

Consultation documents

Download the consultation document [PDF, 2.5 MB]

The stocks included for catch limit and allowance reviews are:

Bluenose (BNS 1, 2, 3, 7 & 8)

Red gurnard (GUR 7)

Paua (PAU 3, 4 & 7)

Red cod (RCO 2)

Hake (HAK 7)

Orange roughy (ORH 3B)

The stocks included for deemed value review are:

Green-lipped mussel (GLM 9)

Red cod (RCO 2)

School shark (SCH 3)

Skates (RSK 8, SSK 8)

Tarakihi (TAR 8)

Trevally (TRE 2)

If you can’t open the documents or would like printed copies, email FMSubmissions@mpi.govt.nz

Making your submission

Email your feedback on the proposed changes by 5pm on 7 July 2017 to FMSubmissions@mpi.govt.nz

While we prefer email, you can post your submission to:

Sustainability Review 2017

Fisheries Management

Ministry for Primary Industries

P O Box 2526

Wellington 6011.

Make sure you include in your submission:

the title of the fishstock in the subject line of your email

your name and title, if applicable

your organisation’s name (if you’re submitting on behalf of an organisation or a company)

your contact details (for example, phone number, address and email).

Submissions are public information

Note that your submission is public information. Submissions may be the subject of requests for information under the Official Information Act 1982 (OIA). The OIA specifies that information is to be made available to requesters unless there are sufficient grounds for withholding it, as set out in the OIA. Submitters may wish to indicate grounds for withholding specific information contained in their submission, such as the information is commercially sensitive or they wish personal information to be withheld. Any decision to withhold information requested under the OIA is reviewable by the Ombudsman.