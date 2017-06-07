MIL OSI –

Source: Ministry for Primary Industries – Press Release/Statement:

Headline: Resources

A list of publications, documents, and guidance related to transitional and containment facilities.

‘See, contain, report’ – brochure [PDF, 2.9 MB]

‘See, contain, report’ – poster [PDF, 2.2 MB]

Brown Marmorated Stink Bug (BMSB) notification – August 2016 [PDF, 154 KB]

Official use of methyl bromide [PDF, 81 KB]

Methyl bromide information sheet [PDF, 146 KB]

Guide for sachet use to monitor methyl bromide fumigation [PDF, 151 KB]

‘See, contain, report’ newsletter

This newsletter provides tips and information to help accredited persons and transitional facility operators and their staff keep New Zealand free from dangerous pests and diseases.

If you have any comments or questions about the newsletter, email info@mpi.govt.nz

Subscribe to get newsletters

Guidance

Last reviewed: 07 Jun 2017 | Has this been useful? Give us your feedback

– –

© Multimedia Investments Ltd Terms of Use/Disclaimer.