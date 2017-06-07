Resources for adverse events – rnzngin Fifth Estate

MIL OSI –

Headline: Resources for adverse events

General resources Earthquakes

Managing through tough times





Managing your financial and mental wellbeing

FarmsOnLine – online contact directory of farms for use in emergencies or biosecurity alerts

Get Ready, Get Thru website

Food safety in adverse events

Food safety planning for an emergency

Animals in emergencies

How you can get help

Taranaki Regional Council’s Get Your Farm Thru website

Government Assistance for Climatic Events and Natural Disasters Impacting On-Farm Kaikōura Earthquake – information and resources

Beef+Lamb NZ

DairyNZ

Federated Farmers

Kaikōura Earthquakes – What support is available and where can I get assistance?

Droughts

Drought in a changing climate

Drought – Learning from the past

Meeting the challenges – Key points for getting through droughts

The 2012/13 drought – Assessment and historical perspective

Find out about dealing with drought conditions

Beef+Lamb website:

Extreme dry management and planning toolkit

Exteme dry factsheet

DairyNZ website:

Tactics for Tight Times – Dairy NZ Dry summer management

Tactics for Tight Times – Case studies

Drought advice

Drought management options

Coping after the drought

Other websites:

Environment Canterbury – Drought FAQ

Federated Farmers – Drought support resources

Agriseeds – Managing pasture through drought

Earthquakes

Kaikōura Earthquake – information and resources





Kaikōura Earthquakes – What support is available and where can I get assistance?

Flooding

DairyNZ website:

Advice for floods

Dealing with floods

Wet weather management

Decision tree for flood damaged farms

Pasture renovation after flooding

Federated Farmers website:

Flood support resources

Find out more about dealing with flood conditions

Emergencies





Animals in emergencies

Civil emergency advice for manufacturers operating under risk management programmes (RMP) and food safety programmes (FSP)

Coffee machines and other equipment that require pre-boiled water

Donations of food from commercial sources

During an emergency: Minimise food and water spoilage

Reopening a food business after a power cut or civil emergency – checklist

Reopening a food business after a power cut or civil emergency – important advice to cafes, restaurants, and food retailers

Restarting a food business after an emergency – checklist (Chinese)

Food safety guidance on preparing food during an emergency (Chinese)

Food safety guidance for preparing food for large groups during an emergency

Tips for safe food during and after an emergency

Tips for safe food during and after an emergency (Korean)

What to do if your food business is without a gas supply

Storms

Dealing with trees damaged by storm

Weathering the storm – About planning for a storm and storm recovery

Volcanic eruptions