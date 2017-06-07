Resources for adverse events – rnzngin Fifth Estate

Loading…
Resources for adverse events

June 7, 2017

Resources for adverse events

General resources

  • Managing your financial and mental wellbeing

  • FarmsOnLine – online contact directory of farms for use in emergencies or biosecurity alerts
  • Department of Internal Affairs’ Get Thru website
  • Food safety in adverse events
  • Food safety planning for an emergency
  • How you can get help
  • Taranaki Regional Council’s Get Your Farm Thru website
  • Government Assistance for Climatic Events and Natural Disasters Impacting On-Farm

Droughts

  • Drought in a changing climate
  • Drought – Learning from the past
  • Meeting the challenges – Key points for getting through droughts
  • The 2012/13 drought – Assessment and historical perspective

Find out about dealing with drought conditions

Beef+Lamb website:

  • Extreme dry management and planning toolkit
  • Exteme dry factsheet

DairyNZ website:

  • Tactics for Tight Times – Dairy NZ Dry summer management
  • Tactics for Tight Times  –  Case studies
  • Drought advice
  • Drought management options
  • Coping after the drought

Other websites:

  • Environment Canterbury – Drought FAQ
  • Federated Farmers – Drought support resources
  • Agriseeds – Managing pasture through drought

Earthquakes

  • Kaikōura Earthquake – information and resources

  • Kaikōura Earthquakes – What support is available and where can I get assistance?

Flooding

DairyNZ website:

  • Advice for floods
  • Dealing with floods
  • Wet weather management
  • Decision tree for flood damaged farms
  • Pasture renovation after flooding

Federated Farmers website:

  • Flood support resources

Find out more about dealing with flood conditions

Emergencies


  • Animals in emergencies
  • Civil emergency advice for manufacturers operating under risk management programmes (RMP) and food safety programmes (FSP)
  • Coffee machines and other equipment that require pre-boiled water
  • Donations of food from commercial sources
  • During an emergency: Minimise food and water spoilage
  • Reopening a food business after a power cut or civil emergency – checklist
  • Reopening a food business after a power cut or civil emergency – important advice to cafes, restaurants, and food retailers
  • Restarting a food business after an emergency – checklist (Chinese)
  • Food safety guidance on preparing food during an emergency (Chinese)
  • Food safety guidance for preparing food for large groups during an emergency
  • Tips for safe food during and after an emergency
  • Tips for safe food during and after an emergency (Korean)
  • What to do if your food business is without a gas supply

Storms

  • Dealing with trees damaged by storm
  • Weathering the storm – About planning for a storm and storm recovery  

Volcanic eruptions

  • Impact of a volcanic eruption on agriculture and forestry in New Zealand
  • Volcanic eruption: Impacts and hazard mitigation for New Zealand’s primary production industries

– –

