Resources for adverse events – rnzngin Fifth Estate

MIL OSI –
Source: Ministry for Primary Industries – Press Release/Statement:
Headline: Resources for adverse events
Earthquakes
-
Kaikōura Earthquake – information and resources Kaikōura Earthquakes – What support is available and where can I get assistance?
General resources Managing your financial and mental wellbeing FarmsOnLine – online contact directory of farms for use in emergencies or biosecurity alerts Department of Internal Affairs’ Get Thru website Food safety in adverse events Food safety planning for an emergency How you can get help Taranaki Regional Council’s Get Your Farm Thru website Government Assistance for Climatic Events and Natural Disasters Impacting On-Farm
Droughts
- Drought in a changing climate
- Drought – Learning from the past
- Meeting the challenges – Key points for getting through droughts
- The 2012/13 drought – Assessment and historical perspective
Find out about dealing with drought conditions
Beef+Lamb website:
- Extreme dry management and planning toolkit
- Exteme dry factsheet
DairyNZ website:
- Tactics for Tight Times – Dairy NZ Dry summer management
- Tactics for Tight Times – Case studies
- Drought advice
- Drought management options
- Coping after the drought
Other websites:
- Environment Canterbury – Drought FAQ
- Federated Farmers – Drought support resources
- Agriseeds – Managing pasture through drought
Flooding
DairyNZ website:
- Advice for floods
- Dealing with floods
- Wet weather management
- Decision tree for flood damaged farms
- Pasture renovation after flooding
Federated Farmers website:
- Flood support resources
Find out more about dealing with flood conditions
Emergencies
- Civil emergency advice for manufacturers operating under risk management programmes (RMP) and food safety programmes (FSP)
- Coffee machines and other equipment that require pre-boiled water
- Donations of food from commercial sources
- During an emergency: Minimise food and water spoilage
- Reopening a food business after a power cut or civil emergency – checklist
- Reopening a food business after a power cut or civil emergency – important advice to cafes, restaurants, and food retailers
- Restarting a food business after an emergency – checklist (Chinese)
- Food safety guidance on preparing food during an emergency (Chinese)
- Food safety guidance for preparing food for large groups during an emergency
- Tips for safe food during and after an emergency
- Tips for safe food during and after an emergency (Korean)
- What to do if your food business is without a gas supply
Storms
- Dealing with trees damaged by storm
- Weathering the storm – About planning for a storm and storm recovery
Volcanic eruptions
- Impact of a volcanic eruption on agriculture and forestry in New Zealand
- Volcanic eruption: Impacts and hazard mitigation for New Zealand’s primary production industries
