MIL OSI – Source: New Zealand Government – Release/Statement

Headline: RealMe and SmartStart now foremost personal ID verifier and birth register service

Internal Affairs Minister Peter Dunne says the growing popularity of services designed to prove who you are online and to get your baby off to the best start is evidence of strong progress being made to make digital government a reality for New Zealanders.

“RealMe built up 200,000 verified users over its first two and a half years but achieving the 300,000 mark only took a further seven months and now people are using their secure, trusted and verified online identities up to 24,000 times per month during peak periods.

“SmartStart helps new and expectant parents by having step-by-step information and help all in one place and has had nearly 85,000 visitors and more than 5000 due dates entered in its first six months.

“We know New Zealanders want services that are easy to access, convenient and designed around their needs.

“RealMe has built significant momentum as it approaches its fourth birthday and SmartStart has proved a hit from the beginning,” says Mr Dunne.

Other integrated life events services are currently in the pipeline including, preparing for and managing bereavement the next to launch.

“We will be hosting our partner nations at the next D5 summit in New Zealand in February 2018 which will be an excellent opportunity to share our achievements in digital government with the international community,” Mr Dunne said.

