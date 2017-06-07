MIL OSI – Source: Ministry for Primary Industries 2 – Release/Statement

Headline: Proposed further closure for Kaikōura and Cape Campbell earthquake-affected fisheries

Background

The emergency closure for earthquake-affected shellfish and seaweed species in Kaikōura and Cape Campbell will expire on 20 November 2017. The Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI) considers that the earthquake-affected fisheries will not be recovered when the emergency closure expires. The closure currently applies to all shellfish (excluding rock lobster and scampi) and seaweed.

What’s being proposed?

MPI is seeking feedback from tangata whenua and stakeholders on a proposal to set a new closure under section 11 of the Fisheries Act 1996, to replace the current emergency closure when it expires.

The consultation document proposes that a new closure should apply to all shellfish (excluding rock lobster and scampi) and seaweed in the earthquake-affected area defined by the current emergency closure.

Consultation will run from 7 June 2017 until 7 July 2017.

Consultation document

Consultation document [PDF, 1.1 MB]

If you can’t open the documents or would like printed copies, email FMSubmissions@mpi.govt.nz

