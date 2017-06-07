Police very pleased with crowd at Blues-Lions match – rnzngin Fifth Estate

MIL OSI – Source: New Zealand Police – Release/Statement

Headline: Police very pleased with crowd at Blues-Lions match

Police are very pleased with the behaviour of fans at the second game of the DHL NZ Lions Series tonight.

The Blues played the Lions in front of a near-capacity crowd at Auckland’s Eden Park. The crowd was in good spirits and well-behaved, with no serious issues reported.

Auckland City District Lions Operation Commander Acting Superintendent Gary Davey said there was one incident of minor disorder where two people were evicted and one person was arrested for refusing to provide their details while being trespassed.

“There were no intoxication issues and other that minor incident, everything went smoothly.”

