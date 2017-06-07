Police seek Robert Rawiri Fraser – rnzngin Fifth Estate

MIL OSI – Source: New Zealand Police – Release/Statement

Police seek Robert Rawiri Fraser

Headline: Police seek Robert Rawiri Fraser

Napier Police are seeking the whereabouts of 29-year-old Robert Rawiri Fraser, who is wanted on a parole recall warrant.

If you have any information as to where he is, please contact Napier Police Station on (06) 831 0700.

Alternatively, information can be provided to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Note: the attached photo of Fraser is from 2014.

