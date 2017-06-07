MIL OSI – Source: Department of Conservation – Release/Statement

Headline: Photo of the week: Haast tokoeka kiwi

Today’s photo is of a Haast tokoeka kiwi, a shy, mountain-loving bird and one of our rarest kiwi species.

More than half the known population of these kiwi live in an actively-managed area of the Haast ranges, where the battle continues to save these birds from extinction.

DOC is working with conservation technology company Goodnature to install new traps at a remote South Westland site to better protect these special birds.

DOC rangers have worked alongside Goodnature staff to set up 1200 self–resetting traps across the 11,400 hectare Haast Kiwi Sanctuary to defend Haast tokoeka kiwi from stoats as part of DOC’s Battle for our Birds programme.

Photo: © Sabine Bernert

Share this:

© Multimedia Investments Ltd Terms of Use/Disclaimer.