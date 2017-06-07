Philippines suspends deployment of overseas workers to ‘isolated’ Qatar

MIL Analysis+Reportage – EveningReport.NZ

Article by AsiaPacificReport.nz

Rappler wrap-up on the Qatar crisis.

Pacific Media Centre News Desk

The Philippines has suspended the deployment of workers to Qatar after several Gulf states severed ties with Doha.

The administration in Manila is concerned that if there are food shortages in Qatar due to the political “siege”, Filipino workers could be the first to suffer.

Government forces have arrested the father of the Maute brothers — leaders of the urban warfare against the military in Marawi City in Mindanao — and four other individuals in Davao City.

The Supreme Court has set the dates for oral arguments on the petition against martial law in Mindanao on June 13-15.

Malacañang Palace officials insist that President Rodrigo Duterte respects Supreme Court Senior Associate Justice Antonio Carpio and his views on the administration’s foreign policy.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has spoken to Qatar and neighbouring Arab states in efforts to find a solution to the Gulf crisis.