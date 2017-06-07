MIL OSI – Source: New Zealand Government – Release/Statement

Headline: Ongoing support for education following Kaikōura quake

Education Minister Nikki Kaye says more funding is being made available to support education in areas affected by last year’s Kaikōura earthquake.

“Budget 2017 provides $810,000 over two fiscal years to Kaikōura,” says Ms Kaye.

“This new funding comes on top of $645,000 that’s already been committed, bringing the total funding to support teachers, principals and staff in the area’s 40 schools and early childhood centres to $1.5 million.

“All of us are aware of the ongoing impact large scale seismic events can have on individuals, both on a personal and professional level,” says Ms Kaye.

“The Government is providing support packages for the schools and early childhood education centres in Hurunui, Kaikōura and Seddon/Ward districts that were impacted by the quake and subsequent aftershocks.

“The packages are tailored, flexible and responsive to meet the individual needs of schools and early learning providers so there is minimal disruption to teaching and learning.

“There’s a focus on not only ensuring there are enough staff in the area for the number of students, but also on staff wellbeing.

“As we learnt from Christchurch the ongoing impact of a major earthquake lasts for many months, even years. Teachers and other school staff need to be well equipped to provide the ongoing support students and the wider community need.

“They need to be supported to develop strategies to deal with any changes in student behaviour to ensure that every young person can continue to learn and achieve.”

These ongoing support packages are on top of the high level support that was put in place in immediately after the earthquake.

Since then the Ministry of Education has met regularly with individual schools and early learning providers to ensure they’re getting the right level of ongoing support.

