One dead in Canterbury crash – rnzngin Fifth Estate

June 7, 2017

Headline: One dead in Canterbury crash

Wednesday, 7 June 2017 – 6:15am

One person has died following a single vehicle crash on Charteris Bay Road in Teddington, Canterbury, last night. 

The sole occupant of the car died at the scene after their vehicle crashed into a concrete block just before 11:30pm.

Serious Crash Unit are investigating.

