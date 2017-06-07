One dead in Canterbury crash – rnzngin Fifth Estate

MIL OSI – Source: New Zealand Police – Release/Statement

Headline: One dead in Canterbury crash

One person has died following a single vehicle crash on Charteris Bay Road in Teddington, Canterbury, last night.

The sole occupant of the car died at the scene after their vehicle crashed into a concrete block just before 11:30pm.

Serious Crash Unit are investigating.

