One dead in Canterbury crash – rnzngin Fifth Estate

Headline: One dead in Canterbury crash
Wednesday, 7 June 2017 – 6:15am
One person has died following a single vehicle crash on Charteris Bay Road in Teddington, Canterbury, last night.
The sole occupant of the car died at the scene after their vehicle crashed into a concrete block just before 11:30pm.
Serious Crash Unit are investigating.
