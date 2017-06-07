MIL OSI – Source: Press Release Service – New Zealand – PR.co.nz – Press Release/Statement:

Headline: NZ Sommelier of the Year Competition

(PR.co.nz) For the fourth year running, talented wine experts working as a Sommelier in a hotel, lodge or restaurant around New Zealand are invited to compete for the honour of being named New Zealand Sommelier or Junior Sommelier of the Year.

Sponsored by Auckland’s New Zealand School of Food & Wine and again proudly supported by Champagne Louis Roederer, this competition provides wine professionals an opportunity to demonstrate their wine knowledge and service skills, while networking with New Zealand’s leading wine authorities and members of the New Zealand Sommeliers and Wine Professionals Association.

The New Zealand Sommelier of the Year also receives a magnificent reward of a VIP day at Champagne Louis Roederer – which includes return flights to Paris, transport and accommodation in Reims, and a VIP hosting day at the spectacular Louis Roederer.

The Junior Sommelier of the Year wins a wonderful Queenstown wine experience, including return flights, accommodation, helicopter tour, celebration dinner and wine tasting sessions – provided with the support of Misha’s Vineyard.

Entrants from around New Zealand are encouraged to apply, with five travel grants of $200 available to support the costs of those travelling to Auckland.

Past winners of this competition have included Andrew Gladding, Sommelier of the French Café, Maciej Zimny, Noble Rot and Dion Wai, 2016’s winner, from Baduzzi.

How to Enter

– Email your application to celia@foodandwine.co.nz with a copy of your CV attached

– Eligible entrants must have worked in a hotel, lodge or restaurant for 24 months or longer and be a member of the New Zealand Sommeliers and Wine Professionals Association

– Applications close 7 August 2017

Media Release 7 June 2017.

