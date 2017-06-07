07 Jun, 2017

Berrin Yanikkaya is AUT’s new Head of School of Communications.

Dr Berrin Yanikkaya is currently Professor in Communication Science at Yeditepe University in Istanbul, Turkey. The acting Dean of the Faculty of Design and Creative Technologies, Pro Vice Chancellor Philip Sallis says Professor Yanikkaya has an admirable record of teaching, curriculum development, research and management. “She is comes highly recommended for her leadership and ability to bring staff together in the pursuit of academic excellence. Among her experiences as an academic she has been a member of the Turkish National Curriculum Accreditation Authority and numerous professional community organisations.”



Professor Yanikkaya takes up the role as HoS for Communications Studies, taking over from Associate Professor Alan Cocker who in July will take his long-overdue sabbatical leave. Pro-VC Sallis says Berrin was chosen from a field of well-qualified and able applicants and went through two formal interviews and gave a presentation to the School and the appointments advisory committee. She also met with the Vice Chancellor and Deputy Vice Chancellor as part of this process.

“Berrin stood out among the candidates for her energy of purpose, clarity of vision for the School and an obvious grasp of these issues and challenges it faces”, he said.



She begins her role in July.