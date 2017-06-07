MIL OSI – Source: Hutt City

Headline: NEPP gets the nod from Sport NZ

Lower Hutt’s Northeast Pathways Project (NEPP) gained the Award which celebrates, promotes and encourages collaborative projects that will have a positive impact on the community and community sport.

NEPP ties together seven schools in the Hutt Valley’s Taita, Stokes Valley and Pomare area in a project designed to use sport as an engagement tool to encourage greater student participation in education and improved educational results.

One example of the project’s success is more than 3,500 local people have been involved across a range of different activities and events since early 2015 including in-class work using sport to support other subject areas, family fitness programmes on school grounds and community sport expos.

NEPP is a part of Empowering Tamariki for the Future, a wider Council-driven project aimed at making sure all Lower Hutt children have access to literacy, recreation, arts programmes and facilities of benefit to them.

Lower Hutt Mayor Ray Wallace says, “I am delighted NEPP has been recognised with a Community Impact Award. Our tamariki are our future. We have a duty to make sure all children have every opportunity to access support, programmes and facilities that will help them participate in and contribute to our community in the future.

“I also thank our key partners Avalon Intermediate and Taita College for working with us to bring this project into their schools to lead the way for others. I hope local schools not already part of the project will take note of what they are doing and be inspired.”

