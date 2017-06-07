NCTV team drops in on AUT’s Pacific Media Centre and Screen programme

MIL Analysis+Reportage – EveningReport.NZ

Article by AsiaPacificReport.nz

NCTV’s latest news bulletin.

Pacific Media Watch News Desk

New Caledonia TV’s chief executive Laurent Le Brun and colleagues made a flying visit to AUT’s Screen Production programme and Pacific Media Centre today.

NCTV’s chief executive Laurent Le Brun (second from left) and colleagues with AUT staff in the Pacific Media Centre today. Image: Scott Creighton /AUT

They were visiting as part of the NZ Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade’s visiting media programme.

NCTV is a French private general-interest television station broadcast in the territorial community of New Caledonia, based in Koohne (Koné).

It is the first private television channel to be broadcast on digital terrestrial television (DTT) in the French overseas territory.

The French broadcasting regulator approved licences for NCTV and NC9 in 2013, reported Radio NZ International.

At the time, NCTV said it wanted to help the territory’s mainly Kanak north integrate in the spirit of the accords on greater autonomy.