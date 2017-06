MIL OSI –

Headline: Lake Waikare Hui and Planting event

Join us at a Hui at Matahuru Marae on 24 June to listen to the stories about the degradation of Lake Waikare and the multiple restoration projects that are underway.

You can also participate in the improvement of lake ecosystems, by helping us in the planting days on 25 -27 June.