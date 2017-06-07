JHC brand Thai Coconut Roll – rnzngin Fifth Estate

MIL OSI –
Headline: JHC brand Thai Coconut Roll
7 June 2017: JHC brand Thai Coconut Roll (all flavours and all batches) imported from Thailand are being recalled by New Zealand importers due to the presence of an undeclared allergen (egg).
Product identification
|Product type
|Snack
|Name of product (size)
|
JHC brand Thai Coconut Roll – Original (150g)
|Batch marking
|All batches.
|Package size and description
|Sold in 150g bags.
|Distribution
|
The products are imported from Thailand and are sold in retail outlets and ethnic grocery stores throughout the North Island and Christchurch.
|Notes
|
All flavours in this recall
Consumer advice
People with an egg allergy or intolerance should not consume these products. If you have consumed this product and have any concerns about your health, please seek medical advice. If you are not allergic or intolerant to egg, this recall does not affect you.
Affected customers should return the products to their retailer for a full refund.
Who to contact
If you have questions, contact:
Lin Hing Company Ltd:
- Phone: 09 8265332
- Address: 27 Stock St, New Lynn, Auckland 0600
Tofu Shop Trading Ltd:
- Phone: 09 580 3045
- Unit 24 & 26, 19-21 Cain Road, Penrose, Auckland 1061
