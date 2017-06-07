Food recalls – rnzngin Fifth Estate

MIL OSI –

Headline: Food recalls

If a food is found to be unsafe or unsuitable, it is removed from shops and supermarkets. This is called a food recall and can include recovery of any affected food that has been sold to consumers. Find out more and check the lists of recalled food products.

Most food recalls are voluntarily initiated by businesses when they become aware of a potential food safety or suitability issues. MPI coordinates all food recalls for food products sold in New Zealand and works with food businesses to ensure the recall is effectively carried out.

Food recalls can also occur after investigations of reported foodborne illness, or complaints about the safety or suitability of food.

