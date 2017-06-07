EPIC NZ Conference Programme | ethniccommunities.govt.nz

MIL OSI – Source: New Zealand Government Office of Ethnic Affairs – Release/Statement

12:00PM Registration Networking lunch and hubs open: this is an opportunity to connect with other attendees, a range of government agencies who support business growth and best practice, and our inspiring conference speakers.

1:00pm Jehan Casinader, Master of Ceremonies

1:10PM Welcome Address by Hon Judith Collins, Minister for Ethnic Communities

1:30pm SESSION ONE The New Zealand Business Story: How to be competitive in a changing world Whether you are a small, medium or large business, you need to be able to compete successfully in a growing and changing global market. This session is all about the unique New Zealand business story. Hear from successful businesses and new start-ups about how they have embraced disruptive technology and innovation to grow their business and give them a competitive advantage. Panel discussion facilitated by Jehan Casinader: Priti Ambani, Tech Futures Lab and Entrepreneur

What are the next big trends which will impact the way we do business in New Zealand; disruptive technology and business

Rebecca Smith, Director, NZ Story

How the New Zealand principles of integrity, ingenuity and Kaitiaki apply in a fast paced global business environment

David Liuyang, Partner, FunderTech

Establishing links between New Zealand and China, and how to get the most out of the new global platforms available to businesses today. Q&A

2:30pm Address from Hon Jacqui Dean, Minister for Small Business

2:45pm Keynote Speech Pier Smulders, Business Development Director – New Zealand, Alibaba Group Hear from the world’s largest online and mobile marketplace, Alibaba, on the opportunities for New Zealand exporters to sell their products into the huge China market. E-commerce presents significant opportunities and some challenges for exporters and importers. Pier will talk about why it’s important for New Zealand businesses to take advantage of these key gateways. Q&A

3:15pm Afternoon tea and networking hubs open

3:45pm Session Two The future is here – diversity and business success New Zealand is culturally and ethnically diverse, with more ethnicities than the world has countries. Diversity is a competitive advantage for any business to grow and succeed – diversity of perspectives, experiences, languages, cultures, genders, and age are all important. Hear from some of New Zealand’s successful business leaders as they share their personal experience with diversity, and how it contributed to their company’s success. Panel discussion facilitated by Jehan Casinader: Grant Straker, Founder and Chief Executive, Straker Translations

How a global cloud-based translation company does business by connecting different cultures while still retaining a strong New Zealand identity

Why immigrants make ideal entrepreneurs; the social-good dimension and creating a community culture in New Zealand

How this innovative childcare centre is focused on meeting the needs of its multicultural clients. The centre provides seamless care through its own facilities and in the home to suit the diverse cultural needs of the community. Q&A

4:45pm Wen Powles, Director, Office of Ethnic Communities Wrap up and close

5:15pm Networking hubs open and refreshments: connect with other attendees, a range of government agencies who support business growth and best practice, and our inspiring conference speakers

6:30pm Conference concludes

