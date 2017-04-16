Loading…
You are here:  Home  >  24/7  >  Current Article

Waikato Police seek driver who rammed Police car

Published By   /   April 16, 2017  /   Comments Off on Waikato Police seek driver who rammed Police car

MIL OSI

Source: New Zealand Police – Press Release/Statement:

Headline: Waikato Police seek driver who rammed Police car

Sunday, 16 April 2017 – 12:20pm

At approximately 10:10am this morning, Police attempted to pull over a stolen vehicle.

The vehicle fled towards Tairua on Kopu-Hikuai Road, between Thames and the east coast of Coromandel, and spikes were set up in various locations.

At approximately 10:20 the offender rammed a Police car, putting the vehicle out of action. No one was injured.

The offender continued to flee Police and eventually dumped the stolen vehicle near the summit of Kopu-Hikuai Road.

The driver is still outstanding and Police are warning motorists not to pick anyone up who may be seeking a ride in the area.

The offender is described as male, in his twenties and approximately 174cm tall. He has tattoos on his neck and is possibly wearing a grey hoodie and jeans. 

Any sightings should be reported to Police immediately.

ENDS

Police Media Centre

© Multimedia Investments Ltd Terms of Use/Disclaimer.

    Print       Email