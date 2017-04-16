Waikato Police seek driver who rammed Police car – rnzngin Fifth Estate

MIL OSI – Source: New Zealand Police – Release/Statement
Headline: Waikato Police seek driver who rammed Police car
Sunday, 16 April 2017 – 12:20pm
At approximately 10:10am this morning, Police attempted to pull over a stolen vehicle.
The vehicle fled towards Tairua on Kopu-Hikuai Road, between Thames and the east coast of Coromandel, and spikes were set up in various locations.
At approximately 10:20 the offender rammed a Police car, putting the vehicle out of action. No one was injured.
The offender continued to flee Police and eventually dumped the stolen vehicle near the summit of Kopu-Hikuai Road.
The driver is still outstanding and Police are warning motorists not to pick anyone up who may be seeking a ride in the area.
The offender is described as male, in his twenties and approximately 174cm tall. He has tattoos on his neck and is possibly wearing a grey hoodie and jeans.
Any sightings should be reported to Police immediately.
