UPDATE Unexplained death on Cumberland Street, Dunedin – rnzngin Fifth Estate

Headline: UPDATE Unexplained death on Cumberland Street, Dunedin
Sunday, 16 April 2017 – 9:58am
Following the death of an 18-year-old man at a Cumberland Street address in Dunedin, the matter has now been referred to the Coroner.
There are no suspicious circumstances.
Police’s thoughts are with the man’s family at this time.
