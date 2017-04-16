UPDATE Unexplained death on Cumberland Street, Dunedin – rnzngin Fifth Estate

MIL OSI – Source: New Zealand Police – Release/Statement

Headline: UPDATE Unexplained death on Cumberland Street, Dunedin

Following the death of an 18-year-old man at a Cumberland Street address in Dunedin, the matter has now been referred to the Coroner.

There are no suspicious circumstances.

Police’s thoughts are with the man’s family at this time.

