Headline: Name release – Methven crash

Police can now release the name of the man who died after a crash at the Mountain Thunder motorcycle event in Methven yesterday.

He was Ruaraidh McLeod, 25-years-old, from Christchurch.

Police extend their sympathy to his family and friends at this time. The matter is now before the Coroner.

Mr McLeod’s family have requested privacy at this time.

