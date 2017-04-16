Loading…
You are here:  Home  >  24/7  >  Current Article

Name release – Methven crash – rnzngin Fifth Estate

Published By   /   April 16, 2017  /   Comments Off on Name release – Methven crash – rnzngin Fifth Estate

MIL OSI – Source: New Zealand Police – Release/Statement

Headline: Name release – Methven crash – rnzngin Fifth Estate

Source: New Zealand Police – Press Release/Statement:

Headline: Name release – Methven crash

Sunday, 16 April 2017 – 11:50am

Police can now release the name of the man who died after a crash at the Mountain Thunder motorcycle event in Methven yesterday.

He was Ruaraidh McLeod, 25-years-old, from Christchurch.

Police extend their sympathy to his family and friends at this time. The matter is now before the Coroner.

Mr McLeod’s family have requested privacy at this time.

ENDS

Police Media Centre 

© Multimedia Investments Ltd Terms of Use/Disclaimer.

    Print       Email