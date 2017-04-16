MIL OSI –

Source: New Zealand Police – Press Release/Statement:

Headline: Man dies near Jacksons, West Coast

Please attribute to Senior Sergeant Stu Koefoed

A man has died after being found in Tyco Gorge, near Jacksons on the West Coast.

Police were alerted when a group the man was with activated a Personal Locator Beacon just before midnight last night.

Police have been told the man was in hot pools with the group when he went into Taipo River to cool off.

He was later found in the gorge.

Next of kin have been informed.

The deceased can be named as 29-year-old Ben Gourdie of Christchurch.

Police extend their sympathies to Mr Gourdie’s family and friends.

The matter has been referred to the Coroner.

ENDS

Police Media Centre