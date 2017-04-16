Flooding near Piako River, Waikato – rnzngin Fifth Estate

MIL OSI – Source: New Zealand Police – Release/Statement
Headline: Flooding near Piako River, Waikato
Sunday, 16 April 2017 – 10:32am
Evacuations of a small number of houses are underway due to flooding from the Piako River.
The softbank has been breached causing flooding near Patetonga and the Paeroa-Tahuna Road and Awaiti Road areas.
Motorists are asked to avoid travel in the area.
