Flooding near Piako River, Waikato – rnzngin Fifth Estate

Flooding near Piako River, Waikato

Headline: Flooding near Piako River, Waikato

Evacuations of a small number of houses are underway due to flooding from the Piako River.

The softbank has been breached causing flooding near Patetonga and the Paeroa-Tahuna Road and Awaiti Road areas.

Motorists are asked to avoid travel in the area.

