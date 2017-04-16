Loading…
Published By   /   April 16, 2017  /   Comments Off on Flooding near Piako River, Waikato – rnzngin Fifth Estate

Sunday, 16 April 2017 – 10:32am

Evacuations of a small number of houses are underway due to flooding from the Piako River.

The softbank has been breached causing flooding near Patetonga and the Paeroa-Tahuna Road and Awaiti Road areas.

Motorists are asked to avoid travel in the area.

