Fatal hit and run in Ruatoria, Gisborne

Published By   /   April 16, 2017  /   Comments Off on Fatal hit and run in Ruatoria, Gisborne

Source: New Zealand Police – Press Release/Statement:

Sunday, 16 April 2017 – 6:40am

Gisborne Police have arrested a 29-year-old man following a fatal hit and run in Ruatoria last night.

At approximately 12:40am this morning, emergency services were called to Tapuaeroa Road where a man had been hit by a car. 

The man died at the scene.

Following information provided by a witness, the driver of the offending vehicle was arrested a short time later. 

The Serious Crash Unit are investigating. 

