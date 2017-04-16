MIL OSI –
Source: New Zealand Police – Press Release/Statement:
Headline: Fatal hit and run in Ruatoria, Gisborne
Sunday, 16 April 2017 – 6:40am
Gisborne Police have arrested a 29-year-old man following a fatal hit and run in Ruatoria last night.
At approximately 12:40am this morning, emergency services were called to Tapuaeroa Road where a man had been hit by a car.
The man died at the scene.
Following information provided by a witness, the driver of the offending vehicle was arrested a short time later.
The Serious Crash Unit are investigating.
