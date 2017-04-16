Fatal hit and run in Ruatoria, Gisborne – rnzngin Fifth Estate

MIL OSI – Source: New Zealand Police – Release/Statement

Headline: Fatal hit and run in Ruatoria, Gisborne

Gisborne Police have arrested a 29-year-old man following a fatal hit and run in Ruatoria last night.

At approximately 12:40am this morning, emergency services were called to Tapuaeroa Road where a man had been hit by a car.

The man died at the scene.

Following information provided by a witness, the driver of the offending vehicle was arrested a short time later.

The Serious Crash Unit are investigating.

