Headline: Fatal crash in Wallacetown, Southland

Southern Police are attending a fatal crash on Riverton-Wallacetown Highway, Oporo, where a four-wheel drive and a tanker have collided.

Emergency services were called at approximately 7:50am this morning, Sunday 16 April, 2017.

The driver of the four-wheel drive died at the scene. There are no further injuries.

The road is closed between the intersections of Taramoa Road and Cumnock Street, Wallacetown. Diversions are in place.

The Serious Crash Unit will be investigating.

