Headline: Welcome to QPEC Forum 22 April Auckland

April 15, 2017



This year’s theme is: “The business of education”or how business exploits education then pretends to be part of the solution.

QPEC FORUM Sat 22 April, 2017 9am – 12:30pm

AGM 1:30pm – 3pm

St Columba Centre, Vermont St, Ponsonby, Auckland

The business of education



9.00 –9.05am: Opening

9.05am – 10.00am Early childhood education in the context of current pressures in education

10.00am – 10.30am Morning Tea

10.30am – 11.30amEducation for $ale: Darren Powell:

11:30 am – 11:40 am Break

11:40 am – 12:40am Facing the current unravelling of tertiary

12:10am – 12.40am Fight Back: Sandra Grey, TEU

12.40am – 1.30pm Lunch provided followed by QPEC AGM,

1:30pm – 3 pm QPEC AGM

Education for $ale

Darren Powell – Faculty of Education and Social Work, University of Auckland

In this seminar I shed light on a particular type of GERM ‘invading’ schools all over Aotearoa New Zealand: outsourcing. In contemporary times, teachers and principals are encouraged to choose from an ever-increasing range of programmes provided by corporations (e.g. McDonald’s) and industry groups (e.g. Seafood New Zealand), as well as charities and other ‘not-for-profit’ organisations, such as ‘pokie’ trusts. However, unlike more obvious forms of GERM, such as charter schools, outsourcing teaching and curriculum acts as a form of ‘hidden privatisation’ that carries with it a number of hidden dangers.

Fight Back

The future of tertiary education. What’s the public got to do with it?

Sandra Grey, National President, NZ Tertiary Education Union

Three decades of continuous reforms have transformed tertiary education in New Zealand from a public good to a market where students buy ‘private goods’. During this time, public institutions have been criticised, underfunded, and controlled by successive governments with a clear agenda. This privatisation agenda is nearing an end with the introduction into parliament of amendments to the Education Act. I argue that there is no room for the public in the ‘more-market’ approach set out in the proposed amendments to the Education Act or in the recently released Productivity Commission Report. But staff and student unions are refusing to stand by as the needs of the public and their control over lifelong learning in New Zealand is stripped away in what has been presented as a ‘technical bill’. We will work with communities to ensure that education at all levels in New Zealand remains accessible, this means keeping tertiary education publically funded and governed.

