Loading…
You are here:  Home  >  24/7  >  Current Article

Fatality at Methven motorcyle event

Published By   /   April 15, 2017  /   Comments Off on Fatality at Methven motorcyle event

MIL OSI

Source: New Zealand Police – Press Release/Statement:

Headline: Fatality at Methven motorcyle event

Saturday, 15 April 2017 – 2:28pm

Police and emergency services are in attendance at the Mountain Thunder motorcyle event in Methven where a motorcyclist has died in a crash this afternoon. 

The mototorcyclist initially suffered critical injuries in the crash at around 12:50pm and has since died at the scene.

The Serious Crash Unit are investigating.

ENDS

Issued by Police Media Centre

© Multimedia Investments Ltd Terms of Use/Disclaimer.

    Print       Email