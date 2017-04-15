MIL OSI –

Source: New Zealand Police – Press Release/Statement:

Headline: Fatality at Methven motorcyle event

Police and emergency services are in attendance at the Mountain Thunder motorcyle event in Methven where a motorcyclist has died in a crash this afternoon.

The mototorcyclist initially suffered critical injuries in the crash at around 12:50pm and has since died at the scene.

The Serious Crash Unit are investigating.

ENDS

Issued by Police Media Centre