Headline: Fatality at Methven motorcyle event – rnzngin Fifth Estate
Headline: Fatality at Methven motorcyle event
Saturday, 15 April 2017 – 2:28pm
Police and emergency services are in attendance at the Mountain Thunder motorcyle event in Methven where a motorcyclist has died in a crash this afternoon.
The mototorcyclist initially suffered critical injuries in the crash at around 12:50pm and has since died at the scene.
The Serious Crash Unit are investigating.
—
