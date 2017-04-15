MIL OSI –

Source: New Zealand Police

Headline: Community’s help needed after aggravated robbery of service station

Please attribute to Detective Sergeant Darryl Brazier

Bay of Plenty Police are seeking information from the public following the aggravated robbery of a Z service station overnight.

At about 3.50am this morning, Saturday 15 April, two males entered the premises on the corner of Fifthteenth Ave and Mayfair St, Tauranga.

One of these males has approached the sole employee and produced a large knife and subsequently demanded money and cigarettes.

Both of the males then left the premises a short time later, with an as yet undisclosed amount of cash and cigarettes.

One of the males was dressed in dark clothing and had his face covered.

The other male was wearing a grey hoody, black long pants and white Adidas shoes.

The grey hoody had the word ‘Puma’ in white letters on the left side of the chest. This male was also wearing a dark beanie on his head under the hoody.

Police would like to speak with both of these males but in particular the male shown in the attached photograph. We would like to hear from anyone who knows this person.

Police would also like to speak with anyone who may have been in the area at the time of this robbery and who may have seen these two males in or around the Z service station.

The service station employee was not harmed but is traumatised as a result of this robbery, and is receiving support.

If you can help, please call Tauranga Police on 07 577 4300, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

