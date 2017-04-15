MIL OSI –

Source: New Zealand Police – Press Release/Statement:

Headline: Charge laid following aggravated robbery of dairy in Christchurch

Christchurch Police have arrested and charged a 15-year-old youth with the aggravated robbery of the J-Mart Dairy in Opawa, Christchurch on 13 April 2017.

Two males had entered the dairy and robbed the sole attendant of cash and cigarettes whilst armed with a tomahawk and a kitchen knife.

The youth was to appear at the Christchurch Youth Court today, and Police would oppose bail.

The youth currently has an active charge for another robbery.

